Julius Berger commits to quality infrastructure delivery

Construction firm, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering quality infrastructure across the country.



Its Director of Administration, Dr Abdulaziz Isa Kaita, representing the Managing Director, disclosed this during the company’s yearly dinner with senior media executives in Lagos.



He expressed Julius Berger’s appreciation to the media for their consistent support throughout the year, emphasising that the partnership between the company and the media had significantly contributed to shared progress for both Nigeria and the organisation.

“In all, you have demonstrated that we are upping our partnership for the progress of the larger Nigerian community and our company,” he said, while recounting Julius Berger’s long-standing tradition of delivering quality infrastructure across the federation.



He called for even deeper collaboration as the company continues to champion innovation, engineering excellence and capacity development.



President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) and Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, Eze Anaba, described Julius Berger Nigeria Plc as one of the few organisations in the country that has consistently enjoyed positive media coverage, attributing the feat to the company’s professionalism and its deliberate and strategic engagement with the press.



According to him, the company’s steady presence in the news for the right reasons has made it easy for journalists and editors to confidently tell the Julius Berger story.

In Abuja, the 2025 Julius Berger Nigeria Plc Annual Media Parley continued with the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ali M. Ali, delivering a keynote titled “Public Relations and the Media: The Missing Link,” where he underscored the need for a symbiotic relationship between PR practitioners and the press.

