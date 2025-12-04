Kaduna free bus scheme lifts 1.4m passengers, saves citizens N1.39b – Commissioner

The Kaduna State free CNG bus service has transported more than 1.4 million passengers and saved residents over N1.39 billion in transport fares within its first five months of operation, the Commissioner for Information, Mallam Ahmed Maiyaki, has disclosed.

Fresh data released by the state government shows that the free bus service, which operates across four major routes in Kaduna metropolis, Zaria, and Kafanchan, recorded impressive figures between July and November 2025.

Presenting the assessment during a media engagement on Thursday, Maiyaki said the review was carried out to determine the true impact of the free-ride policy introduced by Governor Uba Sani. He noted that public uptake of the scheme had significantly exceeded initial projections.

The commissioner explained that the scheme, which initially targeted state civil servants and students, was expanded to cover all commuters on designated routes.

“From July 7 to the end of November, the buses have moved an impressive number of our people at zero cost,” he said.

A breakdown of the figures shows that in Q3 2025 (July–September), the buses conveyed 683,650 passengers, with an estimated fare value of N738.8 million, direct savings for citizens. Ridership climbed even higher in October and November, recording 626,710 passengers and saving commuters an additional N667.2 million. October alone accounted for 339,530 passengers due to school resumption and increased travel demand.

“In total, Kaduna residents who rely on these four routes have saved N1.39 billion in just five months,” Maiyaki noted, describing the figures as evidence of Governor Sani’s commitment to easing economic hardship.

The commissioner said the buses operate across 200 bus stops with 30 CNG buses running daily from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The routes include Tudun Wada–Kawo–Rigachikun, Rigachikun–Yakowa–Maraban Rido, Rigachikun–Kasuwa–Maraban Rido, and Rigasa–NEPA Roundabout.

According to him, the average daily passenger lift stands at 18,426 commuters, about 294,824 passengers monthly. Each bus, he said, runs eight trips daily, demonstrating strong demand and operational efficiency.

Maiyaki added that the programme’s benefits go beyond free transportation, noting that it has revived microeconomic activity for small traders previously displaced by past urban policies.

“Kaduna’s economy suffered when thousands of small operators were pushed out. This intervention is gradually restoring mobility and livelihoods,” he said.

He emphasized that Governor Sani introduced the policy out of compassion, mindful of the prevailing economic hardship. “His Excellency is concerned about the well-being of everyone, civil servants, students, market women, and ordinary citizens who move daily to survive,” he said.

Despite the zero-fare operation, he said the system has demonstrated strong financial viability, with projections showing that the scheme could generate surplus revenue if fares are reintroduced.

He assured that the government will continue to evaluate sustainability options while prioritizing citizen welfare.

Maiyaki added that updated ridership figures beyond November will be released subsequently as patronage continues to rise.