Kano assures residents of strong security measures

…Warns against fake news

Kano State Government under the leadership of Abba Kabir Yusuf, has issued a firm reassurance that the security and stability of the state remain fully intact and under control.

Yusuf gave the assurance after the State Security Council meeting held recently with security chiefs in attendance.

The government reaffirmed commitment to maintaining peace and public safety across the state particularly in the trouble Shanono, Tsanyawa and Bagwai local government areas where bandits are presently riddled.

In response to the recent circulation of false and sensational security claims, the government stated clearly that there is no credible intelligence suggesting any imminent or significant threat to public peace.

The Governor strongly condemns what he described as deliberate spread of misinformation aimed at causing fear, confusion, and distrust among residents.

The governor revealed that his administration is working closely with Security Intelligence Services, law enforcement agencies, and community structures, with heightened vigilance.

“Security formations have been briefed, strategically deployed, and are working round the clock to neutralize any potential breach of peace.

“Every part of Kano is under active surveillance and supported by a robust security architecture,” he said

Government calls on residents to remain calm, patriotic, and responsible in their use of social media and other communication channels.

Individuals circulating fake news are advised to desist immediately, as such actions threaten public order and will attract legal consequences.

Yusuf assures the public that the administration is deeply invested in strengthening intelligence operations, enhancing inter-agency cooperation, and deploying advanced security mechanisms.

The government pledged unwavering commitment, stressing that Kano would not succumb to fear, misinformation, or attempts to destabilize its peace.

Kano is safe, secure, and fully prepared to confront and defeat any threat. The residents therefore advised to remain calm and continue their normal businesses, the government noted.