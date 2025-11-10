Kano Introduces software payroll system to eliminate leakages

Kano State Government is poised to revolutionise payroll management in its 44 local councils with the imminent launch of a cutting-edge Staff and Payroll Software.

This innovative system is designed to tackle longstanding inefficiencies and sanitise salary operations, ensuring a more transparent and accountable governance framework.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Tajo Othman, disclosed this at the closing of a 4-day Capacity Building Training Session aimed at equipping relevant personnel from SPHCMB, SUBEB, and the Ministry for Local Government on the new Human Resource and Payroll software.

The training was designed to equip participants with the necessary skills to maximise the system’s benefits.

By integrating biometric data and streamlining payroll management, the initiative aims to eliminate ghost workers, ensure timely payments, and enhance accountability across the 44 local councils.

The Commissioner emphasised that the new software underscores the administration’s commitment to harnessing technology for good governance and citizen welfare.

The new system also enhance transparency, accuracy, and efficiency, the system is poised to significantly improve the overall quality of service delivery in the LGAs.

The Commissioner further disclosed that the new payroll system is designed to automatically notify civil servants of their retirement three months prior to the date, ensuring a seamless transition.

Moreover, the Ministry will engage retirees in entrepreneurship skill training programs, equipping them with the necessary skills to become self-reliant and thrive in their post-retirement lives.

The Commissioner urged the participants to pay adequate attention and familiarise themselves with the new system, emphasising the importance of computer literacy in ensuring the successful implementation of the project. He expressed confidence that the carefully selected participants would ensure sustainability and maximise the benefits of the training.

