Kano to conduct census of tertiary institutions

Kano State Bureau of Statistics (KSBS) has announced plans to conduct a comprehensive census of tertiary educational institutions across the state from January 14 to 23.

The Statistician-General of the state, Dr Suraj Sulaiman, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Kano.

Sulaiman said the 10-working-day exercise was aimed at generating accurate and up-to-date data on Kano State’s tertiary education sector to support effective planning and policy formulation.

He said data to be collected would include the number and types of tertiary institutions in the state, students’ enrolment, academic programmes, available infrastructure such as classrooms, laboratories and libraries, staffing levels and qualifications, as well as the operational status of the institutions.

According to him, the census will provide policymakers, education managers and other stakeholders with reliable information for better resource allocation and improved educational outcomes.

The statistician-general urged all the tertiary institutions in the state to cooperate with trained enumerators and supervisors who would be deployed for the exercise.

“The cooperation of all tertiary institutions is critical to shaping the future of education in Kano State. The data gathered will play a key role in evidence-based decision-making,” he said.

He added that the success of the exercise depended largely on the willingness of institutions to provide timely and accurate information.

Suleiman said the census would be one of the most extensive data-gathering efforts in Kano State’s tertiary education sector in recent years and would provide a clearer picture of existing capacities and challenges in the system.