Yusuf commends Tinubu, Bichi over N47b Wuju-Wuju road in Kano

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for approving the Federal Government’s intervention on the famous Wuju-Wuju road project completion at a cost of N47 billion.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, yesterday.

The governor gave the commendation while speaking at the 35th Executive Council meeting, noting that the strategic road project was originally initiated by the administration of Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso in 2013 but stalled in the eight years of the Abdullahi Umar Ganduje administration.

Yusuf explained that upon careful assessment, his administration sought federal intervention to ensure the completion of the project, stressing that the request received swift consideration and approval by the Federal Executive Council, which approved N47 billion for the multi-purpose road project.



He described Tinubu’s approval as a clear demonstration of responsive leadership and commitment to infrastructural development, particularly in Kano State.

The governor also acknowledged the critical role played by the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Abubakar Kabir Bichi, whom he praised for his consistency, commitment, and dogged follow-up from the National Assembly to the Presidential Villa to ensure that the project completion is approved.

Yusuf said Bichi stood firm from the initial request stage to final approval, ensuring that Kano State’s interests were fully protected and the project completion was approved.

He described Bichi as a worthy ambassador of Kano State at the National Assembly and called on other federal lawmakers from the state to emulate his dedication, results-driven representation, and patriotism, irrespective of political party differences.

The governor further recognised Bichi’s contributions in facilitating key projects for Kano, including the International Conference Centre along Maiduguri Road and the proposed international-standard stadium in Bichi.

Yusuf also used the occasion to appeal to the President for the approval of additional mega projects for Kano, as the most populous state in Nigeria, reaffirming his administration’s readiness to partner with the Federal Government to fast-track sustainable development.

He assured the people of Kano that his government will continue to pursue strategic collaborations that deliver tangible benefits and lasting infrastructure development across the state.

