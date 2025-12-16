Kogi government confirms discovery of large weapons stockpile

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, has disclosed that security agencies operating in the state have uncovered a large stockpile of arms and ammunition during a coordinated operation targeting criminal hideouts.

Briefing journalists in Lokoja on Tuesday, Ododo said the recovery followed more than a week of intelligence-driven surveillance conducted by security agencies in collaboration with the state government.

He explained that the operation was part of a broader security push aimed at denying criminal groups access to weapons and logistics.

The governor said the renewed focus on security was reinforced after a recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu, who urged him to concentrate on concrete security outcomes rather than public commendation.

“When I met Mr President, I expected commendation, but he told me to go back and do more for my people. That statement re-energised me. We immediately regrouped, met with the security agencies, harmonised our strategies and acted decisively on credible intelligence,” Ododo said.

According to him, operatives carried out an overnight operation that led to the discovery of a criminal enclave where weapons were concealed. Although no suspects were apprehended during the raid, the governor said the recovery had weakened the operational capacity of criminal groups active in the state.

Ododo linked the security challenges in Kogi to its location, noting that the state shares boundaries with 10 others and serves as a major transit corridor.

“Kogi State is fully alert. The DSS, the police, the military, the navy and all other security agencies are working relentlessly, day and night,” he said, adding, “We will never bow to criminals, and we will never negotiate with them.”

Items recovered during the operation include 24 AK-47 rifles, 23 pump-action rifles, one Tavor rifle, one FN rifle, four Barrett pistols, four Browning rifles, 42 magazines, 520 rounds of 7.62mm GPMG ammunition, as well as large quantities of AK-47 ammunition and cartridges for pump-action rifles and Barrett pistols. Other items include handcuffs, 13 holsters, tear gas cartridges and submachine gun components.

The governor said the operation was the result of close coordination among the Department of State Services, the police, the armed forces and other security agencies, acting on what he described as credible and actionable intelligence.

He urged residents to support ongoing security efforts by providing timely information to security agencies, while assuring the public that measures were in place to protect lives and property. Ododo also advised residents to go about their lawful activities without fear, saying the situation remained under control.