KPRA urges Kano political leaders to desist from inflammatory comments

The Kano People’s Rights Alliance (KPRA) has cautioned former Kano State Governor and leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, against making what it described as false and inflammatory allegations against the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

KPRA said it was compelled to respond to statements attributed to Kwankwaso on his verified social media platforms, in which he alleged that the Kano State Government was coercing state officials and elected local government chairmen to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement, KPRA Coordinator Isyaku Lawal Tofa described the allegations as unfounded, misleading, and capable of inciting unrest in the state.

“Senator Kwankwaso’s allegations are particularly troubling given the current political climate in Kano State. By suggesting that the state government is engaging in such coercive tactics, he is not only undermining the integrity of our democratic processes but also inciting unrest among his supporters,” Tofa said.

He added, “It is deeply concerning that a leader of his stature would resort to such inflammatory rhetoric, which has the potential to exacerbate tensions in a region already marked by political volatility.

“By fanning the flames of discontent, Senator Kwankwaso is not merely expressing a political grievance; he is, in fact, stoking the embers of violence that could lead to chaos in our beloved state.”

Tofa further urged the former governor to engage constructively and promote peace, noting that incendiary statements could be misinterpreted or exploited to incite violence.

“The KPRA warns that should any breakdown of law and order occur as a result of his rhetoric, he will be held accountable,” he said.

The group also accused Kwankwaso of a long-standing pattern of confrontational politics driven by personal ambition, warning that such an approach could destabilize the state and undermine democratic discourse.

“The political space should be reserved for constructive engagement and healthy competition, rather than accusations capable of threatening public order,” Tofa said, calling on all political actors to prioritize peace, stability, and the collective interest of Kano State over personal or partisan considerations.