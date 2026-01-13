KPRA backs Kano govt’s security move amid defection rumor

The Kano People’s Rights Alliance (KPRA) on Tuesday commended the Kano State Government for enhancing security measures, describing the action as timely and necessary amid rising political tension in the state following reports of the planned defection of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group noted that recent political developments have heightened anxiety in Kano, particularly among loyalists of the Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso-led NNPP, warning that the situation requires proactive security steps to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

In a statement by its coordinator, Isyaku Lawal Tofa, the group praised the government for what it described as timely and necessary action to safeguard lives and property.

The group urged residents of Kano State to remain vigilant and resist any actions capable of undermining peace and stability.

Tofa said, “We would like to commend the Kano State Government for the enhanced security measures in front of the state government building, which is very important at this time. As a human rights group, we believe that security is one of the major pillars that ensure peace and development in any region.

“With the defection of Abba Kabir Yusuf, who is a strong political figure in the state, it is imperative that strict security measures be taken to protect the safety of the people and ensure that there is no violence or chaos.

“This is particularly important, especially considering the vindictive and confrontational attitude of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the self-acclaimed leader of the NNPP. The governance structure in Kano State requires special attention, especially at this time of political transition.

“The government has the responsibility to ensure the security of the people, and the measures taken to strengthen security are crucial in ensuring that there is no threat to the peace of the people. We commend the Kano State Government for this step, which shows their commitment to protecting the people and ensuring that political processes are conducted peacefully.”

KPRA also called on the state government to deepen collaboration with private institutions and civil society organisations as part of broader efforts to enhance security and strengthen trust between the government and residents.

He added, “This will help build a good relationship between the government and the people, which will further enhance peace and security in the state. We also call on the people of Kano to be vigilant against any act that may threaten the peace and stability of the state, and contribute to ensuring security and peace.

“Kano People’s Rights Alliance commends the state government for the steps it has taken to strengthen security in front of the government house. As a human rights organisation, we hope that this step will be a pillar that will ensure peace and development in Kano State in the future.”

He called on all political stakeholders to conduct their activities peacefully and fairly, expressing hope that the current security measures would serve as a foundation for lasting peace and development in Kano State.