Kwara monarchs meet on gubernatorial zoning in 2027

All first-class traditional rulers from Kwara South have agreed to support any candidate from the northern part of the state seeking the governorship seat in 2027.

The unanimous decision was reached at the Ajase Ipo Descendants Union (AIDU) Hall, where Kwara North traditional rulers engaged their southern counterparts, on the ravaging insecurity and the Kwara North 2027 Governorship Agenda.

Speaking at the event, the host and the Olupo of Ajase Ipo, Oba Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu, commended the monarchs for finding it necessary to seek their support, reiterating the commitment of the traditional rulers in Kwara South to support the Kwara North 2027 agenda.

According to the Olofa of Ofa, Oba Muftau Gbadamosi Esuwoye, there is a need for a localised security model across the southern and northern districts.

He assured the people of Kwara North that he and his fellow traditional rulers in Kwara South have agreed to support Kwara North’s calls for power in 2027.

The Etsu Patigi, Dr Umar Bologi, appreciated the host traditional rulers for their readiness to support Kwara North’s gubernatorial agenda.