Labour issues C’River govt 14-day strike notice over unmet demands

The organised labour in Cross River has warned that it will resume its suspended industrial action if the state government remains unyielding in its response to its demands.

The two labour centres in the state, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), have already issued a 14-day ultimatum to the state government to address its demands or risk a showdown.

The organised labour made this known in a letter addressed to the state governor, Bassey Otu, entitled: ‘Re: Workers/Labour issues 14 days ultimatum for His Excellency’s urgent intervention’, signed by the State Chairman of NLC, Gregory Olayi, the State Chairman of TUC, Monday Ogbodum, the Chairman of the State Joint Negotiating Council (SJNC), Raymond Akan, as well as the State Secretary of NLC, Bassey Odong Eke, and his TUC counterpart, Ken Bassey, ans was made available to The Guardian in Calabar on Wednesday.

The workers regretted that, four months after suspending their notice of industrial action on July 17, 2025, following appeals from top government officials, including the Deputy Governor and Secretary to the State Government, the government had remained adamant in its demands.

“Your Excellency, in keeping with our commitment to a peaceful work environment, the organised labour has relentlessly undertaken a series of stakeholders’ meetings/consultations, including meetings with the Head of Service and Accountant General, aimed at resolving the issues.

“Despite our efforts, the issues have remained largely unresolved as the government officials lack the specific mandate to comprehensively address them.

“As labour centres, we cannot fold our arms while our members continue to groan under unfavourable conditions, more so, considering that the organised labour has been unable to interface with His Excellency, the governor, since December 2024.

“In light of the foregoing, the Organised Labour met on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, and after an intense deliberation, resolved to activate the suspended action of July 17, 2025, by issuing a 14-day follow-up ultimatum effective from yesterday, November 27, 2025, to press for a holistic resolution of the pending labour issues.

“Your Excellency may wish to recall that on July 17, 2025, the organised labour issued a notice of industrial action due to the government’s failure to address some pending labour matters, as contained in our earlier letter to His Excellency dated June 10, 2025.”