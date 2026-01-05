Lagos APC urges opposition to separate accountability from politics

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised opposition parties for what it described as a lack of direction, policy alternatives, and internal cohesion, urging them to engage more constructively with Nigeria’s democratic process as the new year begins.

In a statement issued yesterday, the party said the opposition had entered the new year without a clear agenda for renewal, arguing that repeated expressions of dissatisfaction and public outrage had replaced substantive political engagement.

According to the Lagos APC, a weak and disorganised opposition poses risks to democratic development, noting that “democracy thrives on the contest of ideas rather than persistent confrontation and institutional sabotage.”

The party maintained that criticism of government should be grounded in credible policy positions and accountability, rather than rhetoric and grievance-driven narratives.

It further urged opposition parties to demonstrate acceptance of democratic outcomes, respect for the rule of law, and responsibility in public discourse.

The APC argued that allegations of persecution should not be used to deflect from legal scrutiny, stressing that accountability processes are a normal feature of democratic governance.

The Lagos APC also faulted the opposition’s tendency to externalise blame for internal challenges, saying, “Political parties must take responsibility for resolving their organisational and leadership issues rather than attributing failures to institutions or political rivals.”

On security and national unity, the party called on opposition figures to take unequivocal positions against terrorism, violence, and criminality, warning that selective condemnation or ambiguous rhetoric undermined moral authority and public trust.

While criticising opposition conduct, the APC defended the performance of the Tinubu-led Federal Government, saying the administration remained focused on economic reforms, strengthening national security, and laying foundations for sustainable growth.

The party said governance requires difficult but necessary decisions, contrasting this with the opposition’s reliance on rhetoric rather than policy solutions.

The Lagos APC advised opposition parties to prioritise ideas over insults, policy development over propaganda, and national interest over partisan rivalry.

“While the opposition perfects complaint-writing and grievance-tweeting, the APC-led Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing the unglamorous work of governance—fixing a distorted economy, taking tough but necessary decisions, strengthening the security architecture, and laying the groundwork for sustainable growth. Governance is hard work; the opposition prefers hard talk without hard thinking,” the party said.

“The Lagos APC, therefore, advises the opposition to adopt a New Year resolution rooted in ideas over insults, policy over propaganda, and patriotism over personal vendetta. Nigeria needs critics, yes—but not critics who mistake volume for value or bitterness for vision.”