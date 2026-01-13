Lagos judiciary expands access to justice with enhanced virtual court hearing system

The Lagos State Judiciary has continued to deepen access to justice through an improved virtual hearing system aimed at making court proceedings faster, more cost-effective and accessible to litigants and legal practitioners.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by Mr. Musbau Famuyiwa, Chief Executive Officer of Global T&T New Solutions, during the January monthly meeting and knowledge-sharing session organised by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja Branch.

Famuyiwa, who was a guest speaker at the event, delivered a presentation titled “Virtual/Remote Court Hearing Made Simple: Saving Lawyers Time, Cost, Energy and Stress.”

He explained that the system is powered by the Global Remote Court (GRC) platform, which enables court proceedings to be conducted wholly or partly through digital case management tools and live video technology.

According to him, the platform allows judges, lawyers and litigants to participate in proceedings remotely without the need for physical presence in the courtroom, thereby reducing logistical challenges associated with traditional court sittings.

Famuyiwa recalled that virtual court hearings were formally introduced in Lagos State in 2020 following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that the Lagos State High Court subsequently issued a Practice Direction to regulate remote proceedings, making Lagos the first state in Nigeria to adopt virtual court hearings.

The legaltech consultant further highlighted a landmark development on May 27, 2020, when an Ikeja High Court delivered a judgment virtually in a criminal case, sentencing Olalekan Hameed to death for robbery and murder.

The judgment, delivered by Justice Mojisola Dada via the GRC platform, involved full participation of the judge, prosecution, defence counsel, defendant and witnesses.

He also narrated how Justice Rahman Oshodi use the virtual hearing to speed up cases in his court.

Famuyiwa therefore explained that under the updated process, a party seeking a virtual hearing is required to file a motion or make an oral application in court. Once the application is granted, the court registrar generates payment details, after which payment is made and the matter is scheduled for hearing.

“Upon scheduling, parties receive electronic notifications and access proceedings through a secure virtual link on the hearing date.”

He added that the updated procedure replaces the former multi-stage system, significantly reducing administrative delays and improving overall efficiency in court operations.

Famuyiwa, however, listed the benefits of virtual hearings to include savings in time and cost, elimination of travel and long waiting periods, increased access to justice for persons with disabilities and litigants outside the court’s jurisdiction, as well as faster resolution of cases.

The system also enhances security, particularly in sensitive matters such as domestic violence cases, while improving witness participation and transparency through digital recording of proceedings.

He said virtual hearings are now applicable across criminal trials, family matters, magistrates’ courts, customary courts and case management conferences.

Famuyiwa added that the judiciary has advised participants in virtual proceedings to observe standard court dress codes, join sessions promptly, use identifiable names and ensure stable internet connectivity in order to preserve the dignity and effectiveness of virtual court sessions.

Earlier, the Chairman of the NBA Ikeja Branch, Mr Adeniyi Quadri, commended the committee for organising the programme, describing it as timely and relevant to the evolving needs of legal practice in Nigeria and particularly in Lagos State.

Quadri said the knowledge-sharing session provided members with practical insights into the workings of virtual court hearings, noting that continuous training was necessary to help lawyers adapt to technological advancements within the justice sector.

He added that the branch would continue to support initiatives that promote efficiency, professionalism and access to justice, while encouraging members to fully embrace innovation in legal practice.