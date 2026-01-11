NBA demands justice as DSS operative arrested for abducting, raping 16-yr-old girl

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dutse branch, has intensified calls for justice following the arrest of Department of State Services (DSS) officer, Ifeanyi Onyewuenyi, accused of abducting and raping 16-year-old Miss Walida Abdullahi, before allegedly forcing her to convert to Christianity and marry him. The case, which has lingered for more than two years, took a dramatic turn after a court order issued on 7 January 2026 directed the police and DSS to arrest and investigate Onyewuenyi.

In a statement released on Saturday, NBA Publicity Secretary A.B Umar condemned the allegations, describing them as “an appalling level of barbarism and a crass display of impunity.” He added: “We demand a swift, transparent, thorough, and impartial investigation to ascertain the culpability of the suspect and any other persons who may be complicit in this egregious case.”

Miss Abdullahi was declared missing at 16, with her family searching for her for over two years. Her mother reportedly died from the trauma of her disappearance. According to the NBA, Onyewuenyi contacted the victim’s father in January 2026, admitting he had kept her in his custody and instructing him to travel to Abuja for their marriage. Umar revealed that the girl had given birth to a child during her alleged unlawful detention, which he described as “a gross abuse of his position as a DSS officer.”

The DSS confirmed Onyewuenyi’s arrest in a statement signed by Deputy Director of Public Relations, Favour Dozie, on 9 January 2026.

The agency, however, clarified that while it had no record of a staff member named Ifeanyi Festus, it had arrested “an active staff, Ifeanyi Onyewuenyi”, who is suspected of having forcefully converted and married Miss Abdullahi.

“It must be stressed that such acts are against our regulations and laid down code of conduct,” the statement said, adding that the outcome of the investigation would be made public.

The NBA has pledged to monitor the case closely, insisting that justice must not only be done but be seen to be done.

“The court has given its order, and we expect full compliance,” Umar said, urging the authorities to ensure accountability.

The association also appealed to the public to remain calm as the judicial process unfolds.