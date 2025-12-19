Lagos to close Island roads, issues travel advisory for Lagos Autofest 2025

Some super bikers at the TOR’Q Autofest held at Eko Hotels, Lagos.

The Lagos State Government has announced temporary road closures on Lagos Island ahead of the 7th Road Edition of the Lagos Autofest 2025 Race, scheduled for Sunday, December 21.

A traffic advisory released by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, stated that vehicular movement around Inner Marina, Marina Road, and Kakawa Street will be restricted between 12:00 noon and 7:00 pm.

Osiyemi outlined that the race route will run from Marina Road (UBA) to Kakawa Street, Balabina Street, Broad Street, Issah Williams Street, and back to Inner Marina, which will serve as the race endpoint. All junctions and intersections along this corridor will be cordoned off with road barriers to ensure safety.

The commissioner urged motorists to exercise patience, noting that traffic management authorities—including LASTMA, the Nigerian Police Force, the Federal Road Safety Corps, and the Lagos State Neighbourhood Corps—will be deployed to manage traffic, ensure orderly control, and minimise disruption along affected routes.