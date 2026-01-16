LASG, Oyo pledge continued support to armed forces, citizens’ safety

We’ll strengthen Oyo security architecture more, says Makinde

Lagos State has pledged continued support for members of the armed forces, dead or alive.

Speaking yesterday at the parade and laying of wreaths ceremony to commemorate the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu maintained that the state government appreciates the efforts and commitment of members of the armed forces; hence, it will always be supportive to ensure that they do their work to the best of their ability.

Relatedly, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State assured residents that his administration will make further efforts to strengthen the security architecture of the state, to ensure that every space of the state is secure.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Deputy, Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, stated that yearly the state government support the armed forces and it is always ready to do more because the officers and men of the armed forces make a lot of sacrifices to keep the nation secure.

He implored them to keep giving their best and continue to make concerted efforts to secure lives and property despite the huge challenges they grapple with in doing so.

The governor who led the wreath-laying ceremony also asked for prayers for the armed forces. Others who laid wreaths were the Deputy Governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin; the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, represented by Jubril Abdulkareem; the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba; representatives of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, Oba of Lagos, the widow of a fallen hero and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Moshood Jimoh.

The Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Legion, Akeem Wolimoh, commended the Lagos state government and the governor, Sanwo-Olu, for the support over the years for military veterans.

At the grand finale and Laying of Wreaths of the 2026 AFCRD, held at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan, Makinde expressed appreciation to the officers and men of the Armed Forces for securing the state, urging them not to relent in their efforts.

This was as he hinted that plans were afoot to set up a welfare scheme for the families of the five forest guards killed recently at the Oloka Village axis of the old Oyo National Park in Oriire Local Council of the state.

The governor equally assured that his administration would continue to remember and support maimed soldiers, widows, orphans and other dependents of the fallen heroes, because they paid the ultimate price to keep the country safe.

The Interim Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Oyo State Command, Julius Alabi, lauded the Federal Government and the Oyo government for the improvement of Legion members’ welfare and for other support.