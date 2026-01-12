AFCRD Day: Military advised against coup, partisanship

Govs advocate peace, unity, better welfare, laud Tinubu on security

As Nigeria commemorates the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD) to honour its fallen heroes, members of the Armed Forces have been urged not to consider toppling democratically elected governments in the country like their counterparts in other West African countries.



They were also advised to steer clear of partisan politics, so they could concentrate on their professional calling.



Keying into the celebration, governors from the South-West and South-South geo-political zones canvassed, among other things, peace, unity, and better welfare for the military, while commending President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to the country’s security.



Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the church has a duty to pray for peace, wisdom in leadership, and for members of the armed forces who protect the citizens.



His Delta State counterpart, Sheriff Oborevwori, called on Nigerians to honour the nation’s fallen heroes by recommitting themselves to national unity, peace, and active citizenship, stressing that the sacrifices of security personnel must translate into a more cohesive and responsible society.



From Bayelsa, Governor Douye Diri said the welfare of men and officers of the Armed Forces should be prioritised, given their sacrifice to the country.



On his part, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, commended President Tinubu for his commitment to safeguarding lives and property under the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.



Giving advice to the military, Rev. Uche Dan Okafor specifically pleaded with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, and the other service chiefs not to truncate the nation’s democracy but to stand in defence of democracy in the country.



The cleric made the appeal yesterday in his sermon at an inter-denominational church service to mark the 2026 AFCRD in Abuja.

In the sermon with the theme ‘Gratitude, Encouragement and Spiritual Encouragement’, he urged the military to remain neutral towards all parties as the country approaches the 2027 general elections.



Okafor noted that many democratically elected governments in West Africa, including Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, were overthrown through military putsch in recent years.



On Saturday, during the ceremonial tee-off of the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day Golf Tournament at the Tukur Yusuf Buratai International Golf Club, the Minister of Defence, Gen Christopher Musa (rtd), read the riot act to supporters of terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements in the country.



The minister maintained it would no longer be business as usual for supporters of terrorists in the new year.

During the 2025 AFCRD Thanksgiving yesterday at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Sanwo-Olu, who commended the military for their service and sacrifice, noted that “the remembrance challenges every Nigerian” to promote unity, be responsible and respect others.



Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, the governor said, “This is important because a nation divided weakens its defenders and a nation united strengthens its peace.”



He added: “Every day we wake up to normal routines, travel freely, worship openly, and live without fear; someone somewhere is standing guard.



“We give thanks to God for preserving our nation through another year. We give thanks for the lives of those who serve in uniform: soldiers, sailors, airmen, and officers who operate in difficult terrains, under pressure, often in danger of death, so that others may live in safety. Their duty goes beyond profession; it is a calling rooted in discipline, courage and service.”



The Lead Pastor, Seyi Oladimeji, said the celebration was not only to remember those who paid the ultimate price in service to Nigeria, but also to reflect on the cost of peace, duty and sacrifice.



During the service, a one-minute silence was observed in honour of the fallen soldiers.

Also urging citizens to honour the fallen heroes, during the AFCRD Thanksgiving Service yesterday at St. Phillips Anglican Church, Asaba, Oborevwori said the relative peace enjoyed in Delta, and parts of the country, was a direct outcome of the professionalism, courage, and ultimate sacrifice of members of security agencies.



Represented by his deputy, Monday Onyeme, the governor described the occasion as solemn and reflective. Expressing gratitude to God for life and peace, he paid glowing tribute to servicemen and women who laid down their lives in defence of Nigeria’s unity and territorial integrity.



He reassured families of fallen heroes that their loved ones did not die in vain, pledging that the state government would continue to prioritise the welfare of veterans, serving officers and families left behind by deceased personnel.



In a sermon earlier, the Anglican Bishop of Asaba Diocese, Kingsley Obuh, represented by the Archdeacon, Ven Christian Okonkwor, urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice exemplified by the Armed Forces.

Speaking during the AFCRD interdenominational service yesterday at the King of Glory Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa, Governor Diri stated that the armed forces deserve better welfare during and after their service to the nation.



The Bayelsa governor decried a situation where retired military personnel go through harrowing experiences to get their pension and retirement benefits, saying some of them even die in the process.



He recalled how his former classmate, a retired military officer, died due to poor welfare, stressing that having put their lives on the line in the course of duty, they deserve the support and encouragement of Nigerians.

Governor Abiodun of Ogun, during the special church service to mark the AFCRD, at Cathedral Church of St Peter, Ake Abeokuta, added that the President had taken firm steps to strengthen the country’s security network, improve intelligence coordination, enhance interagency cooperation, improve troops’ welfare and provide modern equipment for the armed forces.



Represented by his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the governor disclosed that Tinubu’s efforts were producing positive outcomes and increasing public confidence, urging the citizenry to join hands with the government in promoting peace.



He explained that marking the AFCRD placed the responsibility on all not just to remember the fallen heroes “but renewing our duty to uphold the values they defended”, calling it a moment of thanksgiving, remembrance, reflection and renewed national responsibility.