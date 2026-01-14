LASTMA apprehends driver over death of motorcyclist, passenger

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has apprehended a Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) tanker driver who struck and killed a commercial motorcyclist and his passenger.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos.

Giwa said the incident occurred at Pokia Junction, inward Araga, along the Epe–Ijebu Road, Epe, Lagos.

According to him, preliminary security findings revealed that the commercial motorcyclist, who was conveying a male passenger, was unlawfully plying a prohibited route (one-way) when he was struck by the speeding tanker.

“This is a blatant contravention of existing traffic statutes.

“The violent impact proved fatal, resulting in the instantaneous death of both the rider and his passenger,” he said.

He added that LASTMA operatives had been promptly mobilised to the scene and had taken the tanker driver into custody, while the affected area was cordoned off to avert secondary mishaps and ensure public safety.

“Relevant security agencies, including the Federal Road Safety Corps, were duly notified in strict adherence to established emergency response protocols.

“Thereafter, the remains of the deceased motorcyclist and his passenger were transferred to officers of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the Noforija Police Division.

“The apprehended tanker driver was also handed over to the police for thorough investigation and appropriate legal action,” he said.

Giwa noted that the tanker was evacuated from the carriageway, thereby facilitating the seamless flow of vehicular movement within the affected axis.

He admonished commercial motorcyclists and other road users to obey traffic regulations, particularly by avoiding driving against traffic and reckless struggles for right of way with heavier vehicles.

“This unfortunate loss of lives was entirely avoidable.

“Had the motorcyclist remained within his lawful lane and observed a moderate speed, this fatal incident would not have occurred,” he said.

Giwa reaffirmed the Lagos State Government’s resolve to intensify traffic law enforcement while safeguarding lives and property across the state.

He urged all road users to cultivate responsible driving habits and maintain uncompromising adherence to traffic regulations. (NAN)