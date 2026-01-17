LASWA reopens Ikorodu ferry terminal on January 19

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) on Friday informed all ferry operators and terminal users that the Ikorodu Ferry Terminal would be reopened for passenger ferry operations with effect from Monday, January 19.

The Special Adviser on Blue Economy to the Governor of Lagos State and Project Coordinator, Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, said this in a statement.

“The terminal was closed on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, due to navigational concerns caused by water hyacinth infestation.

“Subsequently, services were temporarily diverted to Ibeshe Terminal and Offin Jetty.

“Following the successful clearance of the waterway, completion of safety assessments, and consultations with the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), the terminal is now cleared for full operations,” he said.

He directed all operators to resume normal services in line with their approved schedules.

“They should ensure full compliance with all existing safety and operational requirements,” he said.