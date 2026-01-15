Late Bayelsa deputy governor set for burial January 30

The remains of the late Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, will be interred on January 30, 2026.



Governor Douye Diri disclosed this yesterday during the 179th state executive council meeting in the Government House, Yenagoa.



Recall that Ewhrudjakpo slumped in his office while on official duties and died after attempts to revive him failed at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, on December 11, 2025, at the age of 60.

Diri said following the setting up of a committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei, Ewhrudjakpo’s four-day funeral programme would commence on January 27 with sporting activities.



A press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, stated that a Day of Tributes would be held on January 28 at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall in Yenagoa, while on January 29, a two-part special valedictory session would be held at the State High Court Complex, Yenagoa, and the Executive Council Chambers in Government House.



On January 30, a requiem Mass in his honour will be held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Ofoni Community, in Sagbama Local Council Area, before his interment.

He said, “Today, January 14, we want to use this opportunity to announce the funeral dates of our departed deputy governor.

“You are aware that at the last exco meeting, I announced the constitution of the funeral committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government.

“The committee representing the government has met alongside the family and his church. We are all in agreement that the burial activities of our departed deputy governor will commence on January 27 with some sporting activities, as he was the one supervising the Ministry of Sports.”