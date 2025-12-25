Lawal rallies collaboration against insecurity as Chinese firms disown illegal mining

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has called for renewed commitment and stronger collaboration among federal security agencies operating in the state to effectively tackle insecurity. He appealed yesterday while concluding his two-day end-of-year tour of security formations across the state.



Represented by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abubakar Nakwada, the governor conveyed the appreciation of the government and people of Zamfara State to officers and men at the frontlines.



He also extended condolences to families and colleagues of officers who paid the supreme price in the line of duty, offering prayers for the repose of their souls.



Heads of the various security agencies commended the state government for the initiative, while also appreciating residents of the state for their cooperation, which they described as critical to the successes recorded in the fight against crime.

MEANWHILE, Chinese mining companies have denied involvement in any form of illegal activities in Nigeria. They described as untrue the allegations of involvement in illegal mining in the country.



They also debunked the allegation of fuelling terrorism in Nigeria, saying the claims were unfounded and complete misinformation. The Chinese, in a statement in Abuja under the umbrella of the Federation of Chinese Mining Companies in Nigeria, alleged that they have been victims of terrorist activities.



The statement read: “The Federation has recently noted the recirculation by certain media outlets of a report alleging the so-called ‘Chinese infiltration’ of Nigeria’s Solid Minerals sector.



“The report claims that some Chinese nationals in Nigeria are engaged in illegal mining activities, seizing critical mineral resources, hindering the country’s economic and social development, damaging the local ecological environment, and even fuelling terrorist activities. It also calls on relevant Nigerian authorities to strengthen governance in the mining sector.



“The Federation hereby solemnly states that Chinese mining companies in Nigeria have always strictly complied with Nigeria’s laws and regulations, in accordance with the guidance of the Chinese government.”