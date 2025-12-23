Lawmaker empowers over 1,000 Kwarans

The Kwara State House of Assembly (KSHA) Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Maryam Yusuf Aladi, on Saturday empowered 500 widows across the eleven wards making Ilorin South, her constituency.

She also donated items that included: grinding machines, sewing machines, solar fans, driers, welding machines and washing machines for 100 members of the constituency.

According to her, the widows benefited food items like: rice, beans, semovita, several cooking source, cooking oil as well as some amount of cash.

Maryam said the “mega empowerment,” themed: ‘from vision to reality: two years of delivering for constituency,” was all about passion and humanity.

The lawmaker said she did the annual project to compliment Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s efforts at making life easier for the vulnerable in the state.

Fielding questions from newsmen, Maryam disclosed that the party structure at her own level decided who got what of the many items for constituency members.

Aladi, the first female lawmaker from Ilorin South in the state House of Assembly, founded the Maryam Abio Yusuf Foundation (MAY Foundation) through which she was able to support many vulnerable with empowerment.

The former Vice President of the National Council of Women Societies of Nigeria, welfare secretary the All Progressives Congress (APC,) North Central geopolitical forum, boasted to have empowered over 5,000 constituents since the commencement of her annual project.

The APC state chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi said the project was outstanding, describing Maryam as a “true pregressive and committed leader within our great APC family.

“In less than two years of representing Ilorin South in the Kwara State House of Assembly, she has consistently demonstrated that genuine leadership is rooted in selfless service and deep community impact.

“Through empowerment initiatives for traders, artisans, and youths, as well as projects such as boreholes, market rehabilitations, and scholarships, her efforts continue to deliver tangible benefits across communities,” he added.

According to Fagbemi: “in the Assembly, she remains a strong advocate for economic empowerment, welfare, healthcare, and infrastructure, always prioritizing the vulnerable.

“Hon. Maryam Yusuf Aladi’s dedication, unity driven leadership, and open-door policy have strengthened both our party and the development of Kwara State. We celebrate her exemplary service and pray for continued success,” he stressed.

From the royal stable, the Balogun Fulani, Alhaji Abubakar Sidiq Atiku, said Maryam continued support, particularly through empowerment initiatives, has positively impacted many households and improved livelihoods.

“This gesture reflects true leadership, compassion, and commitment to grassroots development. We are grateful for her dedication to the welfare of our people, and we pray that Almighty God grants her more wisdom, strength, and success as she continues to serve,” he acknowledged.

The Clerk of the House, Alhaji Ahmed Kareem Olayiwola: “within a short period of representing Ilorin South, she has demonstrated dedication to effective legislation, quality representation, and impactful community service.

“Her commitment to empowerment initiatives, constituency projects, and people-oriented programmes reflects a deep sense of responsibility to public service.

“In the House, Hon. Maryam Yusuf Aladi has consistently contributed meaningfully to legislative proceedings, promoted harmony, and supported policies that enhance the welfare and development of the state,” he enthused.