‘Legacy of Three Kings’ to herald monarch’s 100th birthday in Anambra

‘A Legacy of Three Kings’ drama will herald the centenary birthday celebration of Africa’s longest reigning monarch, Igwe Kenneth Onyenze Orizu III, in Anambra State. Igwe Orizu III of Nnewi, Anambra State, currently celebrating his 100th birthday, has spent over 60 years on the throne of the Nnewi Kingdom.

Born on October 30, 1925, Igwe Orizu III ascended the throne in 1963, becoming Africa’s longest-reigning traditional ruler, a living embodiment of wisdom, peace, and progress.

The drama, “Legacy of Three Kings”, to be acted by leading Nollywood actors in Nigeria, is expected to preserve and revitalise Igbo heritage in Nnewi, a pre-colonial kingdom, renowned for its ancient monarchy dating back to the 15th century.

It would also showcase Nnewi’s unique traditions, including the Ofala festival, royal succession, and progressive milestones promoting equality and unity.

The drama, which features a cast of notable Nollywood actors like Patience Ozokwor, Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki), Obi Okoli, Clemson Cornel Agbogidi, Emeka Uba, Mc Jaghee and a host of others, is directed by Ikechukwu Erojikwe and produced by Ifeanyi Eziukwu.

The Chairman of the Organising Committee, Ben Etiaba, told Journalists in Enugu at the weekend that the drama “reinforces communal values of humility, honesty, and intergenerational knowledge transmission.” He stated that the event would showcase the enduring legacy of Orizu in promoting peace, progress, and unity in Nnewi and beyond.

According to him, the drama would serve as a lasting tribute to his impact, ensuring that future generations appreciate the vital role traditional institutions play in Nigeria’s socio-cultural fabric amid a rapidly changing world.