Liberated from Kuje, Ngige joins Tinubu, APC leaders at Villa caucus

Former Anambra State Governor and immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, returned to the political spotlight on Thursday night when he made a surprise appearance at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caucus meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, just hours after securing his release from the Kuje custodial facility.

Ngige, who served in the Buhari administration, had been remanded pending investigation into corruption allegations levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was granted bail earlier on Thursday and immediately perfected the conditions, clearing the path for his release.

Fresh out of custody, the former minister headed straight to the State House Conference Centre, where President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and senior APC figures were already in strategic discussions.

His access was briefly delayed at the security checkpoint, as operatives attached to the Presidential Villa verified clearance before permitting him into the venue.

Once inside, Ngige drew instant attention as Presidential aides, party chieftains and supporters greeted him warmly, some applauding his return at a politically sensitive moment for the ruling party.

His presence injected fresh drama into an evening devoted to party consolidation, internal reforms and a growing wave of high-profile realignments in the APC.

Ngige’s reappearance coincided with the ruling of Justice Maryam Aliyu Hassan of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who formally admitted him to liberal bail pending trial.

The judge adopted the administrative bail earlier granted to him by the EFCC on self-recognition, but added firm conditions, including a surety who must be a Federal Government director with landed property in Abuja, backed by a Certificate of Occupancy.

The original title documents and the surety’s international passport are to be deposited with the court.

Justice Hassan held that the alleged offences were bailable and affirmed the constitutional presumption of innocence, warning courts against imposing excessive terms that amount to indirect denial of bail.

Ngige was arraigned on December 12 on an eight-count charge bordering on corrupt practices allegedly committed while serving as Minister of Labour under the Buhari administration. He pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer, Patrick Ikwueto, SAN, urged the court to grant bail, but EFCC counsel, Sylvanus Tahir, SAN, objected, accusing Ngige of breaching an earlier administrative bail and failing to surrender his travel passport after travelling abroad.

The trial has been scheduled for January 28 and 29.