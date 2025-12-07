Macron vows stronger cooperation with Nigeria after mass kidnappings

French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that France will step up cooperation with Nigeria after speaking with his counterpart, as the West African country faces a surge in abductions.

Nigeria has been wracked by a wave of kidnappings in recent weeks, including the capture of over 300 school children two weeks ago that shook Africa’s most populous country, already weary from chronic violence.

Macron wrote on X that the move came at Nigerian President Bola Tinubu’s request, saying France “will strengthen our partnership with the authorities and our support for the affected populations”, while urging other countries to “step up their engagement”.”No one can remain a spectator” to what is happening in Nigeria, the French president said.

Nigeria has drawn heightened attention from Washington in recent weeks, after US President Donald Trump said in

November that the United States was prepared to take military action there to counter the killing of Christians.

US officials, while not contradicting Trump, have since instead emphasised other US actions on Nigeria, including security cooperation with the government and the prospect of targeted sanctions.

Kidnappings for ransom by armed groups have plagued Nigeria since the 2014 abduction of 276 school girls in the town of Chibok by Boko Haram jihadists.

The religiously diverse country is the scene of a number of long-brewing conflicts that have killed both Christians and Muslims, often indiscriminately.

Many scholars say the reality is more nuanced, with conflicts rooted in struggles for scarce resources rather than directly related to religion.