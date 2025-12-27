Maiduguri Bombing: Shettima assures end to violence as Northern Senators condole with victims

Vice President Kashim Shettima and Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State pay a sympathy visit to victims of a bomb blast in Maiduguri

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Friday, assured residents of Borno State and Nigerians nationwide that the Federal Government remains resolute in its constitutional duty to protect lives and property, following Wednesday’s bomb explosion at Gamboru Market in Maiduguri.

Shettima gave the assurance during a visit to survivors receiving treatment at the Muhammadu Buhari Trauma Centre, where he conveyed the sympathy of Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government to the victims and their families.

Describing the attack as senseless and heartbreaking, the Vice President reaffirmed government’s determination to end insecurity in Borno State and across the country.

“We are here on behalf of the president to sympathise with the victims and to reassure the good people of Borno State, and indeed the entire nation, that the government remains unwavering in its commitment to secure lives and property. By the grace of God, this violence will soon be brought to an end.”

Shettima commended Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, for his sustained efforts in addressing security and humanitarian challenges, assuring that the Federal Government would continue to deepen collaboration with the state to achieve lasting peace.

Briefing the Vice President, the Chief Medical Director, University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital disclosed that 14 patients were admitted following the blast, with one patient dying shortly after arrival. Seven victims remain on admission, one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while five others have been treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, the Northern Senators Forum (NSF) has expressed deep sorrow over the bomb explosion that occurred during evening prayers at a mosque in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The Chairman of the forum, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, in a statement, extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the affected worshippers, and the wider Maiduguri community.

The senators described the incident as a painful tragedy and stood in solidarity with the government and people of Borno State during what they termed a difficult moment.

The forum mourned those who lost their lives in the attack and prayed for the swift and full recovery of those receiving medical treatment.

Commending the efforts of the police and other security agencies, the Northern Senators Forum urged residents to continue cooperating with security operatives to enhance the protection of places of worship and other public spaces.