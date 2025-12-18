Makinde commissions Omololu Olunloyo relaxation park

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has officially commissioned a newly built tourism and relaxation park named after a former governor of the state, the late Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo.

Makinde, who was represented by his deputy, Barr. Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal, said the leisure park, located on Airport Road, Alakia, Ibadan, would serve the dual purpose of recreation and the preservation of the state’s rich cultural heritage.

The governor stated that the facilities and artefacts at the relaxation park would help residents and visitors to better understand the uniqueness of Oyo State and the distinct features of its geo-political zones.

He noted that the park, which emerged from an abandoned site, was built to immortalise Dr Olunloyo, whom he described as a brilliant and outstanding personality, in recognition of his immense contributions to the state and Nigeria.

He said: “We are thankful for the commissioning of this park. Baba was a unique and outstanding being right from his childhood. He became a commissioner in his 20s and he was always successful in his endeavours. Baba was very brainy and talented; we thank God for the life he led.

“Today, our government is celebrating Baba because of the successes he recorded in his lifetime. We recognised that he should be immortalised and we started doing that even in his lifetime, as we commissioned the over three kilometres dual carriageway that connects the town with the airport, with Baba Olunloyo in attendance back then.

“This point where we stand today used to be full of shanties, but the Oyo State Government thought it wise to bring sanity to this place and use the space to immortalise a popular statesman like Baba.

“This park is unique in many respects. We have some cherished artefacts here that symbolise our culture and tradition in Oyo State — from Ibarapa to Oke Ogun to Ogbomosho and Ibadan.

“All these will make us always put our culture into cognisance and that is why we must appreciate the efforts of our governor towards this project.”

The governor urged prospective users of the relaxation park to ensure proper maintenance and to use the facility strictly for its intended purposes.

He added: “I want to urge everyone to make sure we use this facility neatly, because we have our international airport, which is about two kilometres away from here, and a lot of investors and foreign visitors will be coming around here often. Let them enjoy the ambience and serenity of our state.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport, Hon. Abulmojeed Mogbonjubola, described the park as another major milestone in Governor Makinde’s efforts to redefine Ibadan’s skyline and enhance the aesthetics of the fast-developing metropolis.

Mogbonjubola said the project was designed to serve as a centre for leisure, history and culture, adding that it would contribute significantly to the beauty of Ibadan and stand as further evidence of the governor’s commitment to urban and physical development.

Dignitaries at the event included the Deputy Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Fadeyi; the Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni; commissioners; the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade; Co-Chairman of the Oyo State Elders’ Council, Chief Wole Oyelese; and former President-General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Chief Bayo Oyero.

Others in attendance were Oloye Lekan Alabi; President-General of CCII, Barr. Ajeniyi Ajewole; Chairman of Local Government Chairmen in Oyo State, Hon. Sikiru Sanda; service commanders, traditional rulers and religious leaders, among others.