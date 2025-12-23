Makinde vows to work with stakeholders to solve herder-farmer clash

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has reiterated his administration’s determination to work with farmers and herders to achieve peaceful coexistence in the state.

Makinde expressed his readiness to work with all stakeholders to find a lasting solution that will bring peace, prosperity, and harmonious relationships among the residents of the state.

According to the governor, Oyo State belongs to everyone who lives in it, because it is part of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. His administration has demonstrated this by supporting farmers through several policies, including a tractorisation subsidy and the distribution of farm inputs, and by supporting pastoralists through efforts to vaccinate cattle.

The governor made this statement on Monday, when he declared open a one-day stakeholders’ summit organised by the Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority (OYRLEA), themed “Navigating the Oyo State Anti-Open Rearing and Grazing Law: Ensuring Adherence and Advancing Sustainable Livestock Management”, held at the Le Chateau The Grand Place, Bodija, Ibadan.

He maintained that Oyo State belongs to everyone irrespective of their ethnicity or beliefs, noting that issues surrounding open rearing and farmers–herders clashes must, thus, be resolved collectively through dialogue, law and collective efforts.

He added that the state’s anti-open grazing and rearing law was enacted not to witch-hunt any group or block legitimate businesses but to restore order, protect the people and prevent conflicts and avoidable crises resulting in the killing of people and destruction of properties.

The governor, who lauded traditional rulers, farmers and Fulani residents of the state for the efforts they continue to make to build peace and avoid a descent into crisis, said: “I want to appreciate the traditional rulers because they are very pivotal to what we are doing.”

He said, “Let me reassure our brothers who are herders and pastoralists that you don’t have anything to be afraid of in Oyo State. The state belongs to all of us, and we are trying to solve a problem.

“When I was going around campaigning for election in 2018/2019, I got to Oriire Local Government, and I was telling people that if they voted for me, I would scrap the LCDAs, because they are not in our constitution. But then, they came forward and said, ‘Look, these are past generations of Fulani people. Some of them don’t know where they came from. This LCDA, created for them, is the only LCDA where, from the chairman to councillors, they are Fulani people.’

“That was the reason I changed my mind that if we were voted into the office, we would not scrap LCDAs and we did not. We solved the problem.

“You cannot say that Fulani herders cannot operate in this environment, because it belongs to all of us, because Oyo State belongs to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. So, we are together in this. If there are challenges, let us solve them. If we have issues, let us put our heads together and proffer the path forward for us, and I assure you that we will implement whatever you have agreed on, which would lead us to a win-win situation.

“What I will say to herders is that, please, follow the law that is operating in Oyo State. There is enough for us to work together on to create wealth and opportunities for our people.”

Earlier in her address, the Chairperson, Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority, Justice Aderonke Aderemi (retd), said the summit was convened to engage the stakeholders on the way out of the incessant and disturbing developments of herders and farmers’ clashes in the state, which she described as a threat to lives, food security and social harmony.

She added that unlawful acts, which lead to destruction and encroachment of farmlands, maiming and killing of farmers, and other criminal activities associated with some criminals masquerading as herders, must be curtailed.

She explained that ranching remained the global standard for livestock management, calling for collaboration among security agencies, traditional rulers and communities to ensure compliance with the law.

Justice Aderemi (retd) also emphasised that the Oyo State Anti-Open Rearing and Grazing Law, (2019 No17) is in operation; warning that anyone caught contravening the law would face the full wrath of the law.

She thanked Governor Makinde for his passion in ensuring a well-structured and law-abiding society and for equally providing the necessary framework for effective delivery of the authority’s mandates.

The event had in attendance the Deputy Governor of the state, Barr. Bayo Lawal; former Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni, mni; Senior Executive Assistant to the Governor on General Duties, Chief Bayo Lawal; traditional rulers and religious leaders, among others.