Matrix Energy appoints Umunna as Group DMD, to drive strategic growth

In a strategic move to bolster operational excellence and drive profitability across its diverse business units, Matrix Energy Group, one of Nigeria’s leading integrated energy companies with diversified interests in petroleum products trading, oil and gas downstream operations, shipping, storage, and logistics has appointed Mr. Patrick C. Umunna as its Group Deputy Managing Director (G-DMD), effective November 3.

A very dynamic, goal oriented individual with good communication and interpersonal skills, Umunna brings over 27 years of distinguished experience in banking, corporate management, and the oil & gas, energy, and financial services sectors. He has held senior leadership roles at Premium Trust Bank and Polaris Bank Limited, where he managed large business portfolios and delivered consistent growth.

His ability to work with own initiative in a team-based environment to ensure results are achieved, always consciously striving for success in all assignments makes him outstanding and sought after. He is dedicated to maintaining high professional standards for the achievement of corporate goals and objectives.

The Group in a statement said, Umunna “n his new role will work closely with the Group Chief Executive Officer to drive strategic execution, operational excellence, and sustainable innovation across all units of Matrix Energy. His mandate includes ensuring continued growth, profitability, and leadership in key sectors of the company.”

As Matrix Energy Group “continues to play a pivotal role in ensuring energy accessibility and economic development across Africa through innovation, efficiency, and strategic partnerships, it warmly welcomes Umunna to the Matrix family and looks forward to his leadership in advancing the company’s mission of being a preferred energy partner for success,” the statement also read.