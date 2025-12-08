Midnight to dawn: how two crashes claimed lives on Lagos roads

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has warned motorists against reckless driving after two separate accidents claimed two lives and left two others critically injured in the early hours of Monday, December 8, 2025.

According to a statement issued by the agency today, the first incident occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on Otedola Bridge inward Berger along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway when an unregistered vehicle carrying two occupants collided with a heavily laden trailer while travelling at high speed. Both occupants died instantly, while the trailer driver fled the scene with the vehicle.

LASTMA’s night-duty team responded to the incident, evacuating the bodies from the carriageway and removing the wrecked vehicle to prevent secondary accidents. Officers from the Isheri Police Division provided security support, while personnel from the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit moved the remains in line with official procedures.

A second accident occurred at about 5:00 a.m. on the Third Mainland Bridge, near the UNILAG waterfront inward Lagos Island.

The crash involved an empty tanker and a pure-water distribution van with registration number SMK 67 XH. Two persons sustained serious injuries. Emergency responders from the Lagos State Ambulance Service administered first aid before conveying the victims to a health facility for further treatment.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

He stated that the accidents underscored the consequences of excessive speeding and disregard for traffic regulations. “The tragic loss of life was preventable,” he said, stressing the need for strict adherence to speed limits prescribed by the government.

Bakare-Oki also commended the LASTMA night teams for what he described as diligence and prompt response. He noted that the Agency would maintain its 24-hour monitoring and traffic management operations across Lagos into the new year, in line with the state government’s commitment to public safety and orderly movement.

The accidents have renewed calls for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations in Lagos, where authorities continue to battle the consequences of speeding and dangerous driving on major highways.