Military will confront all threats to democracy – CDS Oluyede

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Olufemi Oluyede says the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain resolute in the fight against terrorism and all forms of criminality that threaten the nation’s peace and flourishing democracy.

Speaking at the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day regimental dinner on Wednesday, Oluyede, however, pointed out that the military alone cannot preserve the national heritage.

“The way forward lies in a whole-of-society approach, which is embodied in my military strategic philosophy for the Armed Forces of Nigeria. Accordingly, we must continue to build strong relationships with local communities and foster cordial collaboration with sister security agencies.”

He said in the face of challenges that may seem insurmountable to some, troops have continued to prevail and win the hearts of compatriots, adding that their actions have, in no small measure, bridged the gap between the military and the civil populace, replacing any trust deficit with confidence and pride.

“As we commence this regimental dinner night, may the solemnity of remembrance guide our reflections, and may the spirit of comradeship strengthen the bonds that unite us as one Armed Forces family.

“Let this evening renew our sense of purpose, deepen our respect for tradition, and inspire us to continue serving our nation with honour, professionalism, and selfless devotion,” he said.

In remembrance of the fallen heroes, the CDS said: “As we gather in this formal setting, we are reminded that Remembrance Day is, above all, a time to honour the brave men and women of our Armed Forces.

“We must never forget that the foundation of our freedom was laid by the sacrifices of our forebears and sustained by our comrades who continue to hold the line against daunting odds across the country. As the heroes that they are, and on behalf of a grateful nation, we doff our hats to their courage, commitment and selfless service.”

In his remarks, the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd), described the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day as more than a ceremonial event, but it represents the heartbeat of Nigeria’s military heritage.

Musa said the occasion provided a unique moment to celebrate the professionalism, courage and resilience of serving officers and men of the Armed Forces, while solemnly remembering fallen heroes who paid the supreme price in defence of the nation’s sovereignty.

“Nigerian troops continue to confront complex asymmetric threats with courage and professionalism, often under extremely demanding conditions as the peace and security enjoyed by the nation are products of their vigilance, sacrifice and unwavering dedication,” the minister said.