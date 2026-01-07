Monye warns against economic shocks, disruptions

Financial strategist and business adviser, Dr Chukwuka Monye, has warned that business stability can no longer be taken for granted as economic shocks become a permanent feature of the global and Nigerian business environment.



Monye also said recent years had exposed what he described as an uncomfortable truth, that uncertainty is no longer cyclical but continuous, forcing entrepreneurs to prioritise resilience over ambition.



Briefing newsmen in Lagos, he said the era when businesses could rely on periods of disruption being followed by normalisation had ended, as decisions taken in distant markets now affect local economies almost instantly.



“Nigeria is increasingly exposed to global forces through capital flows, competition, regulation, and policy pressure,” he said, adding: “In 2026, entrepreneurship will be less about boldness and more about composure.”



Monye advised entrepreneurs to redesign their businesses to function under unstable conditions, noting that currency volatility, policy swings, rising operating costs, and unpredictable access to capital have become part of everyday operations.



“A business model that only works when conditions are calm is fragile, no matter how attractive it looks on paper,” he stated.



He further stressed that agility should be built into business structures rather than relying on the founder’s personal energy or decision-making style.



“Agility is not speed alone. It is the ability to adjust pricing, priorities, and operations quickly without confusion,” Monye said, adding that businesses without clear systems and financial authority often collapse under pressure.



While acknowledging the importance of strategy, Monye cautioned that even the best plans could not prevent disruption, but could limit its damage.



He explained that risk management is no longer theoretical but must form part of daily business operations, warning that the biggest risk is being unprepared.



In this regard, Monye encouraged entrepreneurs to embrace derivatives and basic risk-management tools, noting that such instruments were no longer exclusive to banks and traders.



“A derivative is simply an agreement made today to avoid unpleasant surprises tomorrow,” he explained. “If you earn in one currency and spend in another, you are already exposed. Ignoring risk is still a decision — and often an expensive one.”



Monye also highlighted liquidity protection as critical to business survival, observing that many businesses failed not because they were unprofitable, but because they ran out of room to manoeuvre.

