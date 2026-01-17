Mudasiru pledges to advance FAEO mandate after board appointment

The Deputy National Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Highway and Transportation Engineers (NIHTE), Engr. Bola Mudasiru, has pledged to advance the goals of the Federation of African Engineering Organisations (FAEO) following his appointment to the federation’s Executive Board External Relations Committee.

Mudasiru’s appointment by FAEO is seen as a boost to Nigeria’s representation and influence within the continental engineering body.

In an acceptance letter addressed to the FAEO President, Engr. Refilwe Buthelezi, Mudasiru acknowledged the appointment and expressed appreciation to the organisation’s leadership for the confidence reposed in him.

Describing the appointment as a privilege, he assured the FAEO Governing Board of his readiness to contribute meaningfully to the federation’s mandate and strategic objectives.

He said: “I formally acknowledge receipt of your communication informing me of my appointment as a member of the Executive Board–External Relations Committee of the Federation of African Engineering Organisations.

“I wish to extend my sincere appreciation for the confidence you and the FAEO Governing Board have placed in me.

“I am deeply honoured to accept this appointment and am fully committed to contributing my professional experience and expertise toward the achievement of FAEO’s strategic objectives.”

Mudasiru further pledged to uphold the highest professional standards throughout his tenure.

“I will discharge my duties with the highest standards of dedication, professionalism and integrity throughout the four-year term,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude for what he described as “a distinguished opportunity to serve the African engineering community through the Executive Board External Relations Committee.”

Widely regarded as a versatile engineer, Mudasiru possesses broad expertise across several engineering disciplines and is noted for his adaptability, innovative problem-solving approach and strong leadership qualities.

He is also recognised for his leadership and mentorship roles, having overseen and contributed to numerous projects while mentoring professional colleagues and young engineers within Nigeria and internationally.