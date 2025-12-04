Museum: Edo Assembly threatens arrest warrant on Obaseki, others

The Edo State House of Assembly Ad hoc Committee investigating the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) and the Radisson Hotel project has threatened to issue an arrest warrant against former Governor Godwin Obaseki over his failure to appear before it.

The Committee was set up following Governor Monday Okpebholo’s request for a probe into the funding and ownership of the two projects, including the state government’s investments of N3.8 billion in MOWAA and N28 billion in the Radisson Hotel.

At its resumed sitting on Thursday, the Committee said it has the constitutional backing to compel attendance and could direct the Police to produce anyone who refuses to honour its summons.

Others invited alongside Obaseki include former Commissioner for Finance, Joseph Eboigbe; former Attorney General, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi; Managing Director of Tilbury House Nigeria Ltd, Pramod Thorat; Project Manager, Hospitality Investment and Management Company (HIMC), Ugochukwu Anigbogu; Managing Director, Afrinvest Capital Ltd; Managing Director, Meristem Trustees Ltd; and Managing Director, Emerging Africa Trustees Ltd.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Addeh Isibor, said Obaseki and the others wrote through their lawyers, giving reasons for their refusal to appear. Obaseki reportedly cited pending lawsuits relating to MOWAA.

Isibor expressed displeasure with their absence, stressing that the Committee’s mandate is purely fact-finding and not targeted at any individual. He said the Committee would proceed with its assignment and submit its report based on available facts.

“These gentlemen have unilaterally chosen to absent themselves, claiming there are court cases regarding our sitting or the issues under consideration,” he said.

“We know the position of the law. The mere filing of a suit cannot amount to a stay of proceedings. They ran to court after we commenced the public hearing. No judge can stop our sitting. If you choose not to make yourself available, you cannot claim you were denied fair hearing.”

Isibor added that none of the Senior Advocates of Nigeria who wrote on behalf of the invitees attached any court processes to their letters.

“They want to stop this Committee from getting to the root of the matter. We reject the letters as lacking merit. Edo Assembly is not a party to the suit,” he said.

He maintained that the Committee could exercise its powers to request Police intervention if necessary and stated that it had not received any formal communication restraining it from completing its assignment.