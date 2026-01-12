Impeachment threats risk destabilising Rivers, says diaspora group

A group of Nigerian professionals based abroad has expressed support for Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, warning that renewed impeachment proceedings could deepen political instability in the state.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Nigerian Diaspora Professionals for Democratic Stability said recent moves by the Rivers State House of Assembly risk undermining democratic norms if not handled with restraint. The group argued that impeachment, while constitutionally provided for, should not be deployed in a manner that fuels prolonged political confrontation.

The statement, signed by the group’s president, Dr Chukwudi Nnamani, and its secretary, Adewale Ogunsiwaju, linked the recurring tensions to unresolved political differences between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the group, the persistence of impeachment threats risks turning a constitutional mechanism into what it described as an instrument of political rivalry rather than accountability. It said repeated attempts to remove an elected governor could weaken public confidence in democratic institutions if not grounded in clear constitutional thresholds.

The professionals noted that divisions within the Rivers State House of Assembly have mirrored broader political alignments, adding that legislative actions should prioritise public interest and stability. They cautioned against a situation in which governance is overshadowed by continuous political brinkmanship.

The group also warned that prolonged uncertainty could have wider economic consequences, given Rivers State’s role as a major contributor to Nigeria’s economy. It said sustained political tension could discourage investment and disrupt governance in a state that remains strategically important to the Niger Delta and the country at large.

Defending the conduct of Governor Fubara, the diaspora group argued that political disagreements or policy differences do not in themselves amount to gross misconduct as envisaged by the Constitution. It stressed that impeachment was designed as a last-resort measure and not a routine political tool.

The statement added that members of the Nigerian diaspora were monitoring developments closely, expressing concern that frequent impeachment attempts could erode confidence in Nigeria’s democratic process and set an unhealthy precedent for elected offices.

The group called on political leaders, lawmakers and other stakeholders to prioritise dialogue and constitutional restraint. It urged the Rivers State legislature to consider the broader implications of its actions and to focus on governance rather than escalation.