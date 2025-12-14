NAF begins 2025 aptitude test with over 20,000 applicants

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced the Zonal General Aptitude Test for the 2025 Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) 46 recruitment exercise, with over 20,000 applicants participating nationwide.

The exercise is being conducted at 15 designated zonal centres located in Sokoto, Minna, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, Maiduguri, Yola, Makurdi, Jos, Ilorin, Ipetu-Ijesa, Enugu, Benin, Port Harcourt and Ikeja.

According to the Service, the wide distribution of centres reflects its commitment to inclusiveness, equal opportunity and a transparent, merit-driven recruitment process that allows qualified Nigerians from all parts of the country to compete fairly.

Speaking on the exercise, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, stated that the recruitment process is guided by fairness, integrity, and strict adherence to established standards.

“The Nigerian Air Force remains firmly committed to recruiting the best candidates by merit, as the quality of our personnel is fundamental to operational effectiveness and the successful execution of our constitutional mandate,” he said.

He noted that recruiting the best candidates based on merit is essential, as the quality of personnel remains fundamental to operational effectiveness and the successful execution of the Nigerian Air Force’s constitutional mandate.

The Chief of the Air Staff added that the aptitude test represents a critical step in building a motivated and mission-ready force, while assuring Nigerians of the NAF’s continued commitment to supporting internal security operations and protecting lives and property across the country in line with its constitutional responsibilities.

Earlier in December, the Nigerian Air Force published the list of shortlisted candidates for the BMTC 46 recruitment exercise. It also announced that details of the aptitude test would be communicated directly to shortlisted applicants through text messages.

The Service has repeatedly warned applicants and members of the public against fraudulent individuals and groups claiming to influence the recruitment process, stressing that the exercise is free and based strictly on merit.

In October, the Nigerian Air Force conducted a similar aptitude test for candidates under the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) 34/2025 as part of its regular manpower development activities.

The Nigerian Air Force stated that candidates who passed the aptitude test stage will proceed to further screening and training in accordance with the requirements of the Basic Military Training Course.