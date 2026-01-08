NAF fast-tracks purchase of 12 AH-1Z attack helicopters from U.S

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has initiated a move to fast-track the acquisition of 12 AH-1Z attack helicopters from the United States.

Towards this, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, led a Programme Management Review meeting with senior United States Government officials and representatives of Messrs Bell Textron from January 5 to January 6, 2026, in San Diego, California, USA.

Speaking during the engagement, Aneke expressed appreciation to the United States Government and Messrs Bell Textron for their continued cooperation, professionalism, and transparency in the execution of the helicopter acquisition programme.

He said the structured review reflected the NAF’s deliberate emphasis on programme discipline, accountability, and results.

“We deeply value the professionalism and openness demonstrated throughout this process, and we remain fully committed to working closely with our partners to ensure the timely and successful delivery of these platforms,” the CAS stated.

Aneke noted that the acquisition of the AH-1Z helicopters represents more than a platform upgrade but also a reflection of the enduring defence cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

“This partnership speaks to our collective resolve to confront evolving security challenges through collaboration and sustained capability development,” he added.

According to him, the programme underscores a shared responsibility for regional and global security, built on mutual trust, shared values, and a common vision for peace and stability.

He urged the programme management team to work smartly and proactively to complete production on schedule and within budget, adding, “Timelines and standards must be met concurrently. We must remain focused, innovative, and solutions-driven.”

Reaffirming the NAF’s sense of urgency and commitment, Aneke assured the US team that his administration would take all necessary measures to ensure the helicopters are delivered as quickly as possible.

The air chief noted that the acquisition of the AH-1Z helicopters would significantly enhance the NAF’s combat capability, operational efficiency, and mission readiness, thereby strengthening the Service’s ability to deliver decisive airpower in support of national security and stability.

He added that the advanced capabilities of the helicopters would enable the Nigerian Air Force to conduct highly precise operations, minimise collateral damage, and provide timely and effective support to ground forces, ultimately saving lives and protecting property across affected communities.

The CAS expressed profound gratitude to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his unwavering support of the Nigerian Air Force.

He reassured Nigerians of the NAF’s unwavering commitment to eliminating terrorist and criminal threats with professionalism, restraint, and accountability, while sustaining public trust and confidence in the Service’s operations.