APC leaders, Tinubu/Shettima group call for Wike’s removal as FCT minister

A coalition of leaders within the All Progressives Congress (APC), operating under the APC Leaders Forum (ALF) and the Tinubu/Shettima Solidarity Movement (TSSM), has issued a strongly worded open letter, calling for the immediate removal of Nyesom Wike as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), citing alleged insubordination, anti-party activities, and threats to national unity.

In the open letter dated 7 January 2026, and addressed to President Bola Tinubu through the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, the groups accused Wike of actions they described as incompatible with his continued stay in the cabinet of an APC-led government.

The letter, jointly signed by leaders of the two groups, was made public on Wednesday as members staged a peaceful rally at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja. The groups said the rally was part of a broader mobilisation to “defend party integrity, democratic values and the Renewed Hope Agenda” of the Tinubu administration.

The signatories—Dr. Emeka Okoro, Dr. Adekunle Balogun, Ibrahim Yusuf, and Abdulkareem Isiaka—who described themselves as loyal supporters of President Tinubu, said their decision to speak out was driven by what they termed “egregious misconduct” by the former Rivers State governor, warning that silence could endanger party unity and national stability.

Central to their grievances were allegations that Wike, who is not formally registered as a member of the APC, had launched sustained attacks on the party’s national leadership.

They cited remarks allegedly made by Wike during a visit to Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State on 5 January 2026, where he reportedly accused the APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, of interfering in Rivers politics for personal gain.

According to the letter, Wike’s comments, including a warning that those meddling in Rivers affairs would “get their fingers burnt,” amounted to intimidation and a direct insult to the APC National Working Committee. The groups said such statements undermined the authority of the party leadership and violated the discipline expected of a serving minister.

The coalition also accused Wike of working against the APC-led government in Rivers State, alleging that he had persistently attacked Governor Siminalayi Fubara, whom they described as the party’s duly elected governor in the state. They claimed Wike had publicly ridiculed Fubara’s leadership, questioned the legitimacy of his emergence, and openly suggested that his election should be reversed in 2027.

The letter partly read: “Wike’s ongoing vendetta against Governor Siminalayi Fubara, our duly elected APC Governor in Rivers State, is nothing short of political sabotage. He has repeatedly mocked Fubara’s leadership, called his emergence a ‘mistake’ to be corrected in 2027, and accused him of betrayal and incompetence. These attacks have escalated in recent weeks, with Wike touring local governments to incite division and undermine Fubara’s administration.

“As a serving minister in an APC-led government, Wike’s actions amount to anti-party activities that weaken our hold on Rivers State—a key battleground for the APC’s future electoral success. How can we trust a man who actively works against our own governor while enjoying the privileges of your administration?”

They argued that such conduct amounted to political sabotage and anti-party activity, especially coming from a minister in an APC administration, warning that it could weaken the party’s foothold in the strategically important Niger Delta state.

The groups also accused Wike of making statements they said posed a direct challenge to presidential authority and national security. They pointed to remarks attributed to him suggesting that “nobody can enter Rivers State,” which they interpreted as an attempt to declare the state a no-go area for perceived opponents.

Describing the comments as a veiled threat, the groups warned that such rhetoric could inflame tensions in the Niger Delta and embolden lawlessness. They argued that any suggestion of restricting access to a Nigerian state was an affront to the President’s authority as Commander-in-Chief.

The APC leaders further criticised Wike for allegedly admitting to controlling “two political parties” while serving as a minister, describing it as a clear conflict of interest and a violation of party ethics.

They warned that retaining Wike in the cabinet could plunge the APC into avoidable crises ahead of the 2027 general elections, urging President Tinubu to act decisively.

The groups also announced plans to extend their protests nationwide, vowing to mobilise rallies across states and local governments until the Minister is relieved of his appointment.

While calling for swift action, the signatories urged the President to demonstrate that no individual is above the party or the country, even as they reaffirmed their support for Tinubu’s leadership and re-election bid.