NAFDAC warns Nigerians against fake contraceptives

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has warned Nigerians against the sale and distribution of counterfeit Kiss condoms in markets across the country, citing serious public health risks.

In a public alert issued via X yesterday (Public Alert No. 042/2025), NAFDAC said: “The information was received from the Marketing Authorisation Holder, DKT International Nigeria, a leading non-governmental organisation focused on contraceptive social marketing.

“The fake Kiss Condom has been reported to be found in Onitsha Market, Idumota Market, Trade Fair Market, and various markets in Kano, Abuja, Uyo, Gombe, Enugu, and others.”

According to NAFDAC, Kiss Condom is a brand of male latex condoms designed to prevent unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections such as HIV, gonorrhoea and syphilis.

It, however, warned that the circulation of counterfeit versions undermines their protective purpose. The agency provided detailed guidelines to help consumers distinguish genuine Kiss Condoms from fake ones.

It said the original Kiss Condom box contains clear instructions, storage and caution information, complete manufacturer and medical device details, and a lighter-coloured packaging with a visible condom image.

In contrast, the fake versions reportedly have “no additional information on the side of the box. The box is darker in colour. The picture on the box is darker in colour.

The inside of some of the boxes is plain white. No condom image. Address is wrong – 42, Montgomery Road, Yaba, Lagos. The manufacturer’s address is incomplete. No storage and caution information.”

On the condom packs themselves, NAFDAC said original Kiss packs were light red, with the brand name written closely across six lines, while the counterfeit packs are darker, with the name loosely written across five lines and a longer condom strip.

Differences were also identified in the wallet packaging and the physical characteristics of the condoms.NAFDAC noted that genuine Kiss Condoms are larger, oval-shaped, more lubricated, and have a larger teat end, while the fake versions are thinner, rounder, less lubricated and have smaller teat ends.

Highlighting the risks, the agency warned that the use of fake condoms poses serious health dangers due to poor quality, lack of sterilisation and absence of regulation.

“The use of fake condoms poses serious health risks due to poor quality, lack of sterilisation, and absence of regulation, leading to ineffective protection against pregnancy and STIs. Risks include breakage, infection, allergic reactions, and false security.

“To ensure safety, only genuine, quality-assured condoms from approved manufacturers should be used,” the agency urged.