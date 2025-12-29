NAFDAC warns of fake Kiss Condom in circulation

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has warned the public of the sale and distribution of fake Kiss Condoms in several markets across the country.

In a public notice, NAFDAC said the information was received from DKT International Nigeria, the Marketing Authorisation Holder for Kiss Condom.

DKT International Nigeria is a non-governmental organisation engaged in contraceptive social marketing, with a mandate to provide affordable and safe family planning products and support HIV and AIDS prevention in Nigeria.

“NAFDAC is notifying the public about the sale and distribution of fake Kiss Condoms in various Nigerian markets.

Kiss Condom is a brand of male latex condoms designed for sexual protection, mainly to help prevent unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as HIV, gonorrhea, and syphilis.

According to the agency, the counterfeit products have been identified in major commercial centres, including Onitsha Market in Anambra State, Idumota Market and Trade Fair Market in Lagos State.

Other locations where the fake condoms have reportedly been found include markets in Kano, Abuja, Uyo, Gombe and Enugu.

The agency warned that the circulation of fake condoms poses a public health risk, as such products may not meet required safety and quality standards.

NAFDAC advised consumers to exercise caution when purchasing condoms and to ensure that products are sourced from reputable outlets.

NAFDAC also urged distributors, retailers and members of the public to report any suspected counterfeit Kiss Condoms to the nearest NAFDAC office to enable appropriate regulatory action.

The agency said it would continue surveillance and regulatory activities to protect public health and ensure that only safe and approved medical and consumer health products remain in circulation across Nigeria.