NAMDA suspends four-month strike for resumed talks at LAUTECH

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) chapter of the Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) has announced suspension of its four-month industrial action after an emergency congress on Monday.

It said the decision was to promote continued engagement with the management over full implementation of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) for medically qualified lecturers.

In a statement signed by the Interim Chairman, Professor Adeyemi Olamoyegun, and the Interim Secretary, Dr Ayobami Alabi, NAMDA said members reviewed the level of progress, noting that only the basic component of CONMESS had been paid so far.

The congress reportedly observed that all associated allowances and arrears dating back to January 2025 remained outstanding, forming “the core of its continued negotiation” with the university management.

The association said suspension of the industrial action, which began on July 31, was approved unanimously by congress to enable “good-faith engagement” aimed at securing the complete CONMESS package, including the unpaid allowances and accumulated arrears.

It added that academic activities resumed on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 8:00 a.m., following the resolution.

NAMDA explained that the decision was taken in recognition of appeals from members of the public, assurances from the Governing Council, and interventions from the Oyo State Commissioner for Education, and also in the hope that the university administration would expedite action on the outstanding payments. The congress also cited its commitment to safeguarding medical students’ training and avoiding further strain on the institution’s medical programme.

The association, however, emphasised that it had approved a framework for periodic monitoring of the negotiations. It said future decisions, including possible escalation, would depend strictly on the actions or inactions of the university management.