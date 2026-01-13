NARD may resume strike if FG fails to fulfil demands, Ogun doctors declare

National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in Ogun State, yesterday, said that the body’s National Executive Council (NEC) may embark on the planned nationwide strike if the Federal Government fails to fulfil its demands at the expiration of the two-week suspension.

Recalled that NARD suspended its nationwide strike following a direct presidential intervention led by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and persuasion from key stakeholders.

But, speaking on the suspension, the President of NARD at Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Abeokuta, Dr Quadri Olanipekun, said the association hoped the FG government would fulfil its promise on the demands, or the doctors may embark on strike at the end of the two-week suspension.

Olanipekun lamented the alleged FG’s negligence of the doctors’ demands, including not paying arrears, among others. He urged the Federal government to consider the welfare of the doctors who refused to seek greener pastures but stayed to work in government hospitals because of the love they have for their country expressing regret that about 20,000 doctors have left the profession in the last five years and less than 10,000 remain in the field.

Also, the President of NARD at Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, Dr Chidi Ikwumezie, said that he could not speak on behalf of NEC but hoped that all NARD demands agreed upon by the FG would be fulfilled before the expiration of the two-week suspension.