Nasarawa’s 2026 budget: Infrastructure, education, internal security take lion’s share

The Nasarawa State Government has directed Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure the full implementation of the 2026 budget, with infrastructure and education taking the largest allocations. Infrastructure received 145 billion Naira, while education was allocated 94 billion Naira, among other sectors.

The Commissioner of Finance, Budget, and Planning, Munira Abdullahi, made the call while briefing journalists on the 2026 budget sectoral allocations in Lafia, the state capital, on Tuesday. She urged accounting officers to strictly follow the provisions of the Appropriation Law to meet set fiscal objectives.

Abdullahi explained that Governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration seeks the maximum cooperation of all stakeholders, including the media, to implement the state’s largest budget to date, tagged the “Budget of Strategic Consolidation”.

Our correspondent reports that the Governor assented to the 2026 budget, totalling 545.2 billion Naira, on Monday, following its passage by the Nasarawa State House of Assembly. The budget is over 100 billion Naira higher than the 384.3 billion Naira budget of the 2025 fiscal year.

Presenting the sectoral allocations, the finance commissioner stated that infrastructure development would take the largest share. She said: “Infrastructure 145b, education 94b, internal security, governance and general administration 83b, finance/investment and trade 39b, health 37b, agriculture and water resources 31b, local government and community development 26b, tourism, culture and information 21b, legislation 16b, law and justice 16b, humanitarian services, women and youth development 13b, environment and natural resources 9b, science, innovation and ICT 4b, civil service and pension matters 2b.”

She further revealed that major capital projects in 2026 would include the construction of a flyover at the Abuja-Mararraba Market Area, the Lafia-Kwandare-Garaku road, renovation of the State Assembly Complex, and the purchase of OBD Digital Transmitter Equipment for the state-owned media house, among others.

Answering questions from journalists, Abdullahi reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to the full implementation of the budget.