NASS clarifies alleged discrepancies in gazetted tax acts

The National Assembly said it has taken steps to address public concerns over alleged discrepancies in the Tax Acts, promising to make available certified copies of the bills signed by President Bola Tinubu.

The Director of Information, Mr Bullah Bi-Allah, in a statement on Thursday, said the Assembly has directed the Clerk to release the transmitted tax bills.

According to him, the bills include the certificate pages, to allow the public verify the documents.

He said the management had taken note of the alleged discrepancies between votes and proceedings of the National Assembly and the gazetted versions of passed tax acts.

He said the decision to release the document was in response to public calls for transparency, adding that the release would allow members of the public to review and verify the documents.

He, however, said that in spite of widespread public interest, only a limited number of persons have formally requested the Certified True Copies (CTCs) of the harmonised bills, affirming that all such requests had been processed.

According to him, the Clerk is also working with the Federal Government Printing Press to publish the duly certified and assented Acts in compliance with the law.

He said the gazettes are expected to be ready on Thursday.

Bi-Allah said that, while it was the duty of the clerk to initiate the gazetting process, the statutory responsibility for printing and publication lies with the federal government printing press.

To strengthen institutional processes, he said the National Assembly would review procedures for the transmission and gazetting of bills.

“Henceforth, all bills for presidential assent will be routed through presidential liaison officers.

“No request for gazetting an act of the national assembly will be entertained by the printing press, unless initiated by the Clerk to the National Assembly or his authorised representative.

“National Assembly appreciates Nigerians for their interest and constructive engagement in strengthening transparency, accountability, and professionalism in the legislative process.”

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday said the implementation of the new tax laws, including those enacted on June 26, 2025, and the remaining acts scheduled to commence on January 1, 2026, will take effect as planned.

In a statement he personally signed, Tinubu said the reforms represent “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a fair, competitive, and robust fiscal foundation” for the country.

The President clarified that the new laws are not intended to increase taxes, but to support a structural reset, drive harmonisation, and protect dignity while strengthening the social contract.

He urged all stakeholders to support the implementation phase, which he said is now “firmly in the delivery stage,” adding that no substantial issue has been identified that warrants a disruption of the reform process.

“Absolute trust is built over time through making the right decisions, not through premature, reactive measures,” he said.