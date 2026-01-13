NCS introduces new operating standards for courier companies

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has launched a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), aimed at regulating courier companies operating under the Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) Incoterm.

Comptroller General of the Service, Bashir Adeniyi, said the initiative was designed to establish a unified framework for various operational aspects, including registration, manifest submission, declaration, valuation, clearance, delivery, and compliance monitoring, aligning with global best practices.

According to a statement signed by the National spokesman of the agency, Abdullahi Maiwada, the DDP initiative is grounded in international legal standards and in line with global best practices.

Adeniyi said: “This procedure draws its legal foundation from the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Incoterms 2020, the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, the WCO (World Customs Organisation), SAFE Framework of Standards, and other relevant agreements.

Under the new procedure, courier companies wishing to operate under the DDP regime are required to obtain a licence from the NCS Headquarters License and Permit Unit.

The NCS boss explained that courier companies must submit mandatory documents, including CAC (Corporate Affairs Commission) registration papers, valid courier licences, compliance bonds, and a formal application to operate under DDP.”

Additionally, all licensed operators must provide an Advance Electronic Manifest (AEM) at least 24 hours before the arrival of any shipment, clearly specifying DDP as the Incoterm.