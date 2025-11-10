NEPC launches campaign against paraquat use in Nigerian sesame production

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has intensified efforts to curb the use of paraquat, a banned toxic herbicide, in sesame seed production following fresh warnings from international buyers over chemical contamination.

The Guardian learnt that the move follows recent threats from foreign importers to halt purchases of Nigerian sesame after repeated detections of excessive paraquat residues.

The Japan Oil & Fat Importers & Exporters Association (JOFIEA) and Japanese authorities had earlier issued multiple alerts on the presence of the chemical in Nigerian shipments.

Similar concerns have been raised through the EU Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF), which also flagged recurring cases of Salmonella contamination in exports to Greece, Germany, Poland, Latvia, Spain, and Belgium.

In response, NEPC’s Product Development Department, over the weekend, held a Sensitization and Awareness Programme on Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), Good Handling Practices (GHP), Good Storage Practices (GSP) and Sanitary and Phytosanitary Standards (SPS). The event took place at the NULGE House Conference Hall in Jalingo, Taraba State.

Participants included representatives from NAFDAC, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), the National Sesame Seed Association of Nigeria, the Taraba State Ministries of Agriculture and Commerce, traditional rulers, farmers’ groups and the media.

Speaking at the programme, the Director of Product Development, Macphetson Fred-Ileogben, represented by the Executive Director/CEO of NEPC, stressed the need to eliminate paraquat use across the sesame value chain to safeguard Nigeria’s export reputation.

“The future of our sesame export market depends on strict adherence to international standards. We must work together to ensure Nigerian sesame remains competitive and safe for consumers worldwide,” he said.

As part of the campaign, the NEPC team paid courtesy visits to the Galadima of Muri and the village head of Sunkani in Ardo Kola Local Government Area, identified as key sesame-producing communities where paraquat, locally known as “Sharp Sharp”, is commonly used.

The traditional rulers pledged to support sensitisation efforts and encourage farmers to adopt recommended agricultural practices.

The NEPC reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Nigeria’s export markets and promoting safe, sustainable agricultural production.