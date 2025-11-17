Netizens seek probe of assassination attempt on Yerima

Nigerians were last night divided over the report that Navy Lieutenant Ahmad M. Yerima narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Abuja, with many now questioning whether the incident happened exactly as described.

Initial reports from multiple news platforms claimed Yerima was trailed by two unmarked Hilux vans without number plates, prompting a high-speed chase and a “tactical manoeuvre” that allegedly saved his life.

The report quoted military sources who said the vehicles allegedly followed him from the NIPCO Filling Station off the Line Expressway to Gado Nasco Way at about 6:30p.m.

The source added that the matter is under investigation and is receiving “the seriousness it deserves,” noting that further details are being withheld so as not to compromise the process.

The development comes days after Yerima, while on duty with other security personnel, engaged in a tense confrontation with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike over a disputed land site in Gaduwa District. The clash, captured on viral videos, sparked widespread public debate and prompted intervention from the Presidency, which subsequently halted the demolition exercise at the site.

But as the story spreads, so do doubts. Critics argue that the details remain vague and rely heavily on Yerima’s personal account, with no confirmed CCTV footage, eyewitness statements, or official security briefings to back the claims. Some security analysts say the descriptions sound “too cinematic,” raising the possibility of misinterpretation or exaggeration.

Adding to the skepticism is the timing of the report, coming just days after Yerima’s viral confrontation with Wike over a halted demolition exercise. While social media users have tried to link both events, officials insist there is no evidence connecting Wike or any political figure to the alleged chase.

Already, military veterans nationwide have criticised Wike for verbally insulting the officer and rejected calls for disciplinary action against Yerima. Spokesman for the Coalition of Retired Veterans, Abiodun Durowaiye-Herberts, warned that ex-service members would “occupy the office and residence of the FCT Minister” if the officer faced any punishment.

Many others want clarity: Was the officer truly targeted, or is this a case of panic amplified by public emotion and online speculation? Investigators are yet to provide answers.