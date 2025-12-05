New defence minister assumes duty, vows firmness, outlines philosophy

The new Defence Minister, retired General Christopher Musa, has assumed duty, pledging to be fair, firm and loyal to the Constitution in dealing with insecurity plaguing the country.

He admitted that the task ahead is enormous but achievable, adding, “We can win. We will win.”

“Mr. President is working tirelessly to enable our success. The Nigerian people are looking to us for results—and we must deliver. I am not here to preside. I am here to lead, to work, and to deliver alongside you,” he told the staff of the ministry.

According to him, first and foremost, we as Nigerians must take ownership of our national challenges. No one else will solve our problems for us. When we decide—together—that we are capable of addressing these issues, then we will succeed.

Musa outlined his philosophy for steering on three pillars: operational effectiveness, unified action and strategic foresight, saying that he would not operate in silos that allowed gaps between policy and execution.

The ministry, he said, must be a powerhouse of strategic direction, enabling support and ensuring accountability.

“I strongly believe in reward and discipline. Those who excel will be rewarded, and where corrective measures are required, they will be taken. We must consistently assess what we do and find ways to improve.

“I expect every member of this ministry to put in their best without waiting to be reminded of their responsibilities. If each of us does our part, the nation’s burden becomes lighter.”

The Minister said that troops, who risked their lives day and night, in rain and storm, risking everything to make Nigerians sleep in peace, must be supported.

“We will begin with a rigorous review of all theatre commands and inter-service operations. My door will remain open for frank discussions on equipment, training, welfare and strategy. Our aim is seamless jointness.

“We must also confront a critical truth: welfare is not administrative; it is strategic. Morale is a force multiplier. Our personnel must receive their kits on time. Their operational allowances must be paid promptly.

Accommodation, medical care and support for injured personnel and families of the fallen must be priorities.

“Those on the frontlines watch how we treat their colleagues. If they feel abandoned, they cannot give their best. Anyone who risks his or her life for Nigeria deserves nothing but utmost respect.”

He said in the coming weeks, there would be a demonstration of renewed commitment from within the ministry and across all theatres of operation as President Bola Tinubu expects results.

“We will begin with a rigorous review of all theatre commands and inter-service operations. My door will remain open for frank discussions on equipment, training, welfare and strategy. Our aim is seamless jointness,” he added.

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, noted that the Minister is not new to the ministry as he is a familiar figure who has always been accessible and supportive.

“We are glad to have him back, and we look forward to a more robust and coordinated approach to solving our security challenges.

“In the meeting we had earlier, I made it clear that we must be sincere and collective in our approach. To achieve meaningful results, we must get the full buy-in of the Minister to drive the process, and the government must continue to demonstrate the political will required to support our efforts.

“I want to assure the Minister that collectively, we will support this cause and strengthen the confidence of Nigerians in our Armed Forces. I am convinced that, going forward, Nigeria will be better.”

In his comments, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Richard Pheelangwa, said the assumption of duty of the former Chief of Defence Staff today marked a significant moment for the Ministry and for the entire defence sector.

“On behalf of the management and staff of the Ministry of Defence, I reaffirm our collective commitment to supporting your leadership,” he said.