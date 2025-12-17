New tax regime will further burden already poor Nigerians, opposition tells Tinubu

The National Opposition Movement (NOM) has called for the immediate suspension of the new tax regime scheduled to take effect in January 2026, warning that its implementation would further burden Nigerians already struggling with poverty, insecurity, and high living costs.

Speaking at a press conference at the Shehu Yar’adua Centre in Abuja on Wednesday, NOM described the country as being “at a threshold of multidimensional failure,” highlighting worsening poverty, homelessness, and insecurity.

According to NOM, “At no time in the history of the country has life been so short, so brutish, and so miserable for citizens.

Global economic index rates Nigeria as the country with the lowest quality of life, lower than our poor neighbours like Benin, Togo and Niger.”

The movement criticised the Federal Government for prioritising political interests over citizens’ welfare, arguing that the new tax plan represents “an assault on the livelihood of ordinary Nigerians who [Tinubu] has not hidden his contempt and whose prosperity is not part of the agenda of his government.”

NOM provided details of the tax law, stating that “all adults of taxable age, whether employed or not, must file a tax return between January 1 and 31st March 2026 after which sanctions for non-filling will begin to apply.

For owners of companies, you must file for all your employees even if they are paid below the taxable bracket. Remember, you cannot make the filling if you do not have Tax Identification Number.

This is so mindless.” The movement noted that with over 70 million unemployed and limited access to internet services, the policy would constitute an “exploitative racket against innocent Nigerians.”

The group further warned that “By the new tax plan, Nigerian earning less than minimum wage will be heavily taxed. The government has removed all subsidies and exposed low wage earners and the unemployed to high tariffs.

Still, the government intends to overtax them, creating damaging human development and truncating any prospect of serious and sustained economic growth.”

NOM also criticised the perceived lack of transparency and accountability, citing the memorandum of understanding between the Federal Inland Revenue Service and a French agency, and alleged “grand corruption” within state revenue institutions.

The movement demanded “Immediate suspension of the tax plan’s take-off date,” alongside nationwide consultation involving labour, civil society, SMEs, professionals, and states.

NOM called for “explicit social protection guarantees tied to any tax reform,” and said taxation should target “luxury, excess profits, monopolies, and corruption, not poverty.”

In closing, NOM stated: “We stand with Nigerian workers, traders, professionals, and small businesses. We will resist any policy that punishes the poor to excuse leadership failure.

If this tax plan is forced through without suspension and consultation, the government will be fully responsible for the social and economic consequences.”

The movement concluded by warning that “the crisis in West Africa is a crisis of unaccountable governance, of authoritarian rule without accountability, and state capture guided by greed and arrogance.

Nigeria should be saved the misfortune of stoking the fire of conflict that will destroy the prospect of democracy and development.”