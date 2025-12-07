Nigeria condemns coup attempt in Benin, urges calm

The Federal Government has called for calm in the Republic of Benin after Sunday’s attempted coup, stressing the need for political grievances to be resolved through lawful and constitutional means.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, Nigeria reaffirmed its solidarity with Benin and expressed concern over the incident. “Nigeria stands in firm solidarity with the Government and people of the Republic of Benin, and applauds the swift action taken by Beninese authorities to protect its legitimate institutions and preserve the peace,” the statement read.

The ministry commended the Beninese security forces for their response. “We commend the courage and professionalism of the Beninese security forces in defending the constitutional order and guaranteeing the safety of the President,” it added.

Nigeria warned that unconstitutional changes of government undermine democratic progress and pose a threat to regional stability. As a member of ECOWAS and the African Union, Nigeria urged collective condemnation of the development. “We call on all member states and the international community to unite in condemning this act and reaffirming our shared commitment to the AU Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, and the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance,” the statement said.

The Federal Government assured Benin of continued cooperation in promoting peace and stability in West Africa. “We urge all parties in the Republic of Benin to remain calm, uphold the rule of law, and continue to channel any political discourse through peaceful, constitutional and democratic means,” it stated.

The attempted takeover was announced on state television by a group calling itself the Military Committee for Refoundation, which declared President Patrice Talon removed from office. Talon’s office later confirmed he was secure and that loyal forces were restoring order. Reports from Cotonou indicated gunfire near Camp Guezo, close to the president’s residence, while soldiers blocked access to the presidency and state television.

The incident comes amid a series of coups in West Africa, including in Niger, Burkina Faso, Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau. Talon, 67, has governed since 2016 and is expected to leave office in April 2026 at the end of his second term.

ECOWAS has also condemned the attempted coup, pledging readiness to take necessary measures to safeguard democracy in the region.